National Bank of Canada FI Sells 20,126 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Copart by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

