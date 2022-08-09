National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,198 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Celanese were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Celanese by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

