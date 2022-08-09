National Bank of Canada FI Sells 22,349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pool were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

