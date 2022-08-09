National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,732 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Precision Drilling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.