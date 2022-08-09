National Bank of Canada FI Sells 592,853 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NIO were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,784 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE NIO opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

