National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,545 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $878.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.