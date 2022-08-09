National Bank of Canada FI Sells 83,648 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,648 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

