National Bank of Canada FI Sells 914 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NVR were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,374.00 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,237.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4,527.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

