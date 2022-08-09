National Bank of Canada FI Takes $852,000 Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSAC stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

