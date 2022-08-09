National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

