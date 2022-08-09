National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $251,621,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

