National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

