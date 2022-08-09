Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Acquires 41,654 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $121,629.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,006,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,934.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
