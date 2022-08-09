Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,435. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

