Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 417.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

