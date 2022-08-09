New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 123,400 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 254.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 184.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $850,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

