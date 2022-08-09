New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,481 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

