New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $120.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.