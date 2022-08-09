New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,466 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

BHVN opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

