New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,203 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

