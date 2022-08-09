New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 970 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,801,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,466,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHH. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

