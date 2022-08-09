New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FCN opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

