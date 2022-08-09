New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.