New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.
Mattel Trading Up 0.4 %
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.