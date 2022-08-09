New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

