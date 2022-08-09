New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,324 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

