New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,324 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
StoneX Group Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
