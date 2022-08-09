New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,121 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

