New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,122 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $202.94.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.