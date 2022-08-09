New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,437 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

