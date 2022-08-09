New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,302 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,520 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $2,292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the software’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $603,485. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of ALTR opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.44, a PEG ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

