New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 62,891 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,067,000 after acquiring an additional 171,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

