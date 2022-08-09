New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

