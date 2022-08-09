New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

