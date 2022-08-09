New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First American Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

