New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

NWL stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

