New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

