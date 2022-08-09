New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.4 %

OI opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.