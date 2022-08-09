New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

