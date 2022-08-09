New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

