New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

WABC stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

