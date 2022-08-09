New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.51 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

