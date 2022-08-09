New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

