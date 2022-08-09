New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

