New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.03 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

