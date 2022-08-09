New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.10 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.