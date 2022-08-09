New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gogo were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 388,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 492,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOGO opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

