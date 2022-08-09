New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

