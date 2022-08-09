New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.24 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,786,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,142,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Denbury by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 100,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Price Performance

Denbury stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.22. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.