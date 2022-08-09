New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.