New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,936,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.