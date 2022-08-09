New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.
MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).
